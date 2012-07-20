Video: Tour de France Stage 17 highlights
Valverde claims solo win in Peyragudes
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) captured Stage 17 victory at the Tour de France, the final day in the mountains for this 99th edition.
Nineteen seconds back, Sky's Chris Froome, ever the faithful teammate to Bradley Wiggins dragged the Brit to the finish line despite looking every chance capable of winning the stage for himself.
Thomas Voeckler fought his way through the mist to keep polka dot jersey rival Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) at bay with just four point separating the pair at the start of Thursday's stage.
