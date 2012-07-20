Video: Tour de France Stage 17 highlights

Image 1 of 4 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) triumphs in stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Chris Froome leads teammate Bradley Wiggins at the end of stage 17. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) added to his mountains classification lead on the final day in the Pyrenees. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) captured Stage 17 victory at the Tour de France, the final day in the mountains for this 99th edition.

Nineteen seconds back, Sky's Chris Froome, ever the faithful teammate to Bradley Wiggins dragged the Brit to the finish line despite looking every chance capable of winning the stage for himself.

Thomas Voeckler fought his way through the mist to keep polka dot jersey rival Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) at bay with just four point separating the pair at the start of Thursday's stage.