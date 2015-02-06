Video: Top 5 to watch for the 2015 Tour of Qatar

Image 1 of 3 Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The world’s best sprinters will descend on the Tour of Qatar this weekend as many of them begin their 2015 campaigns. It’s one for the fast men but the desert crosswinds make this race anything but straight forward.

Tom Boonen and his Etixx-QuickStep team have an outstanding record at the week-long race. Boonen has more stage wins than anyone else, with 22 and holds four overall titles. Not to mention the other podium places that the Belgian has secured in recent years. Etixx-QuickStep have dominated the race with eight overall victories during from 13 editions, and are looking for their fourth consecutive title. Defending champion Niki Terpstra also returns to the race.

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) makes his debut appearance at the Tour of Qatar after choosing to skip the Dubai Tour this season. Along with his sprinting prowess, Kittel can put together a decent time trial over short distances and could be a GC threat as well as a formidable opponent in the bunch gallop.

Watch the below video to see who else we’ve picked as our five riders to watch at the Tour of Qatar. With so many sprinters in attendance it was a tough choice, with some notable names missing out.

