Video: Tirreno-Adriatico stage 7 highlights
Cancellara gets revenge, Quintana seals the overall
The final stage of the 2015 Tirreno-Adriatico overturned the results of the prologue, with Fabian Cancellara (Trek) correcting his "mistakes" to get his revenge on Adriano Malori (Movistar). After losing to Malori by a single second a week ago, Cancellara found his legs and was able to reverse the situation and win by four.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was never challenging for the stage win, but did enough to keep an 18 second margin of victory on Bauke Mollema (Trek) and 31 on Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) to claim the overall victory.
