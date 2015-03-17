Video: Tirreno-Adriatico stage 7 highlights

Image 1 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the overall 2015 Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Fabian Cancellara wins stage 7 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Adriano Malori couldn't manage a repeat performance of stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Bauke Mollema (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The final stage of the 2015 Tirreno-Adriatico overturned the results of the prologue, with Fabian Cancellara (Trek) correcting his "mistakes" to get his revenge on Adriano Malori (Movistar). After losing to Malori by a single second a week ago, Cancellara found his legs and was able to reverse the situation and win by four.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was never challenging for the stage win, but did enough to keep an 18 second margin of victory on Bauke Mollema (Trek) and 31 on Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) to claim the overall victory.

Subscribe to the Cyclingnews Youtube channel and never miss a moment of our video coverage!