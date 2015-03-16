Video: Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6 highlights

Image 1 of 6 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins in Porto Sant'Elpidio. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 6 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 6 Roman Kreuziger checks for rain. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 6 Movistar stays safe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Stijn Devolder (Trek) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 The peloton could barely see ahead in the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The sixth stage of the 2015 Tirreno-Adriatico was the second longest and by far the most miserable day of the week for the riders, who after climbing through the snow to the top of the Terminillo the previous day, spent all 210km from Rieti to Porto Sant'Elpidio being soaked through by an icy cold rain.

The Tinkoff-Saxo team took control, splitting the peloton on the day's only climb, and once sprinters such as Mark Cavendish had been jettisoned, they set about delivering Peter Sagan to his first victory of 2015.

