Video: Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 3 Highlights
Van Avermaet wins and takes race lead
BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet won the third stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in Arezzo on Friday. The Belgian opened his sprint with 200 metres to go on the punchy final ascent onto the Via Ricasoli, holding off Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep).
Van Avermaet’s win moved him up into the overall race lead, taking the blue leader’s jersey from Andriano Malori (Movistar). He leads the race by two seconds ahead of Sagan while Malori has dropped into third place at eight seconds back.
