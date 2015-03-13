Video: Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 3 Highlights

Image 1 of 5 The group is led by Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNl-Jumbo) with Zdenek Stybar and Greg Van Avermaet in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 BMC duo Alessandro Ballan and Greg Van Avermaet relax before a stage in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet won the third stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in Arezzo on Friday. The Belgian opened his sprint with 200 metres to go on the punchy final ascent onto the Via Ricasoli, holding off Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep).

Van Avermaet’s win moved him up into the overall race lead, taking the blue leader’s jersey from Andriano Malori (Movistar). He leads the race by two seconds ahead of Sagan while Malori has dropped into third place at eight seconds back.

