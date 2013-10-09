Video: The Armstrong Lie – official movie trailer

Image 1 of 3 Somewhat ironically, Lance Armstrong was much like Greg LeMond in his embrace of aerodynamic technology. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Stefano Garzelli, Lance Armstrong and Ivan Basso on the 2005 stage to Ax-3 Domaines (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Jan Ullrich (Bianchi) dictates the pace for yellow jersey Lance Armstrong (US Postal) during the 2003 edition of the Tour (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

In 2009 documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney set out make a film about Lance Armstrong's return to professional cycling. Gibney’s project was shelved in the wake of the doping scandal that erupted in the months and years that followed. But it's now been turned into The Armstrong Lie, a two hour film that will premiere in the USA on November 8.

Armstrong’s doping confession in an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year opened the doors for the project to move forward with a much different narrative, one that appears to focus as much on the power and cult of personality surrounding Armstrong as the doping itself.

Sony Pictures has just released the first trailer for The Armstrong Lie. The film chronicles Armstrong’s rise to power and glory and examines the fallout from one of the greatest scandals in the history of sport.

The Armstrong Lie opens in New York and Los Angeles November 8, with other cities to follow.