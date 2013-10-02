IOC receives Lance Armstrong's 2000 Olympic bronze medal

2000 Sydney Olympic time trial podium: Jan Ulrich, Viatcheslav Ekimov and Lance Armstrong (Image credit: AFP)

The International Olympic Committee confirmed that is has finally received Lance Armstrong's bronze medal from the 2000 Olympic games. He was stripped of the medal in January of this year.

The banned cyclist finally returned the medal to the U.S. Olympic Committee two weeks ago and it has now arrived at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, where it has been put into storage.

"Yes, we have it," IOC spokesman Mark Adams told The Associated Press. "It is in the vaults." He called it “the end of a sad chapter for the sport."

The third place in the time trial race will not be re-awarded. Armstrong had finished behind Vyacheslav Ekimov of Russia and German Jan Ullrich with Abraham Olano of Spain in fourth.

Earlier, the IOC stripped Tyler Hamilton of his gold medal in the time trial in the 2004 Olympics, and awarded it to runner-up Ekimov.