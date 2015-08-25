Video: Ted King on USA's chances at World Championships

Image 1 of 5 Ted King at the press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Ted King (Cannondale-Garmin) on the front of the peloton Image 3 of 5 Robert Gesink, Ted King and Fred Rodriguez on the start line having a chat Image 4 of 5 The US Pro podium: Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale), Matthew Busche (RadioShack) and George Hincapie (BMC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 5 Ted King (Cannondale-Garmin) sets the tempo

Ted King (Cannondale-Garmin) has represented the US multiple times at the World Championships throughout his 10-year professional career. Worlds teams are often comprised of strong individuals who lack a common purpose, and King thinks with the championships being Richmond it might be a good year to shift that strategy.

"It would be great to have a very team-centric composition,” said King.

Before the start of the final stage at the USA Pro Challenge King shared his thoughts on possible candidates for the US team and how there are no 'sure things’ when it comes to Worlds selection’