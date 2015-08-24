Video: Ted King on what retirement holds in store

Image 1 of 5 Robert Gesink, Ted King and Fred Rodriguez on the start line having a chat Image 2 of 5 Ted King (Cannondale-Garmin) on the front of the peloton Image 3 of 5 Ted King at the press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Ted King (Cannondale-Garmin) sets the tempo Image 5 of 5 Ted King at the 2015 Cannondale-Garmin team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ted King (Cannondale-Garmin) completed his final US stage race this week at the USA Pro Challenge, which concluded in Denver on Sunday.

The 32-year-old, one of two riders at this year's race to have ridden in all five editions of the Pro Challenge, called the close of his career "bittersweet" when talking to Cyclingnews outside the Cannonadele-Garmin team bus.

"I announced my retirement back in May, pre-[Tour of] California, but I was sure of the decision in February," King said. "It has been a long time coming but the outpouring of support has been huge. It's going to be bittersweet but all good things must come to an end."

In this video King also discusses his post-racing career plans. He aims to maintain his involvement in the world of cycling and will use his time to pursue projects like his sports nutrition company and his fundraising ride, the Krempels King of the Road Challenge.

