Video: Ted King on what retirement holds in store
USA Pro Challenge last American stage race for Cannondale-Garmin rider
Ted King (Cannondale-Garmin) completed his final US stage race this week at the USA Pro Challenge, which concluded in Denver on Sunday.
The 32-year-old, one of two riders at this year's race to have ridden in all five editions of the Pro Challenge, called the close of his career "bittersweet" when talking to Cyclingnews outside the Cannonadele-Garmin team bus.
"I announced my retirement back in May, pre-[Tour of] California, but I was sure of the decision in February," King said. "It has been a long time coming but the outpouring of support has been huge. It's going to be bittersweet but all good things must come to an end."
In this video King also discusses his post-racing career plans. He aims to maintain his involvement in the world of cycling and will use his time to pursue projects like his sports nutrition company and his fundraising ride, the Krempels King of the Road Challenge.
