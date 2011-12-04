Video: Team Type 1's past and future with Phil Southerland

Team Type 1 CEO Phil Southerland. (Image credit: John Segesta)

At the recent Tour of Rwanda, Team Type 1 won five stages and the overall. It was an important race for the growing team, not just because of the successful road antics but because it gave them a platform to spread the awareness of diabetes.

Team founder Phil Southerland set up the team seven years ago and they have risen to the ranks of ProContintenal. However with an operation that runs from professional to amateur levels, Southerland is determined to break into the WorldTour in the next few years in order to give his team and message the biggest platform.

The American is hopeful that they will also ride a grand tour in 2012, with the Giro d’Italia the most likely option.

In these two exclusive videos, Phil Southerland sits down with Cyclingnews correspondent Pierre Carrey to discuss the team’s past and looks to the future.

