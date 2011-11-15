Video: Team Sky "will be the best in the world", says Cavendish

Image 1 of 3 Mark Cavendish (r) at the Action Medical Research charity dinner in November 2011. (Image credit: Cycling News) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 3 2011 Tour green jersey winner Mark Cavendish hopes to add to his career total of 20 Tour stage wins in 2012. (Image credit: AFP)

Mark Cavendish told Cyclingnews that Team Sky is "going to be the best team in the world" as he reflected on his success in 2011 at a charity dinner for Action Medical Research in London last week.

The British superstar, who is moving to Team Sky for 2012 after securing a memorable Tour de France Green Jersey/Road World Championship double in 2011, looks ahead to taking on both the London Olympic Games and the Tour de France in 2012. Cavendish also spoke to Mark Robinson about his pride at the prospect of becoming a father for the first time in April.