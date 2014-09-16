Video: Tao Geoghegan Hart on his development in 2014

Image 1 of 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart crosses the line during stage 7 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart is from Great Britain and looks to be one of the strongest climbers on the team. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 3 of 5 Tao Geoghegan at the start of stage 7 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart at the start of stage 3 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart time trials at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Still only 19-years-of-age, Tao Geoghegan Hart belied his youth to finish an impressive 15th overall at the recent Tour of Britain. Already a 10th place finisher at the Tour de l'Avenir and 3rd at the under-23 version of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Briton has enjoyed a fine first year out of the junior ranks.

As part of the Bissel Continental squad, Geoghegan Hart has raced extensively in the United States in 2014, but has also gained valuable experience in Europe with the British national team. The arrangement, he said, has been a beneficial one.

"I've really enjoyed spending time in America with Bissel under Axel Merckx's guidance and racing in Europe with Keith Lambert, it's been a really good mix for me," Geoghegan Hart told Cyclingnews. "I've had a quite a variety of races but I've learnt a lot."

After tackling the wider mountain passes of North America at the Tours of California and Utah, Geoghegan Hart was given a taste of the Alps at the Tour de l’Avenir, which concluded with a summit finish at La Toussuire.

"Tour de l'Avenir was my first time racing in big mountains in Europe which was pretty interesting and a nice experience – a little bit different to racing on the mountain passes in America which are typically a little bit wider and often really steep with not many corners," he said.

In this video interview with Cyclingnews, Geoghegan Hart looks back on a season spent racing on both sides of the Atlantic and looks ahead to next week’s world championships in Ponferrada. You can subscribe to CyclingnewsTV, our YouTube channel, here.

