Video: Stage 11's final climb at the Tour de France

Exclusive footage of what's in store from the Cyclingnews car

It's another day in the Alps for the Tour peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ahead of today's eleventh stage at the 2012 Tour de France, Cyclingnews filmed the final climb into the finish at the Alpine town of Toussuire.

We drove up the entire category one climb before racing started and filmed every metre of the ascent, whch reaches a peak height of 1705m and has a total elevation from bottom to top of 1101m. You can see every twist and tight turn that lies in store for the riders at the end of this afternoon's gruelling 148km stage. Footage is shown at 1500% speed.

 