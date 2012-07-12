Video: Tour de France stage 11 recon with Dan Lloyd

The Alps offer spectacular views when the weather is bright (Image credit: Gregor Brown)

With two huge HC climbs and a summit finish at the top of a category one, today's 148km stage from Albertville to La Toussuire promises to be one of the most pivotal of the 2012 Tour de France.

In this video, courtesy of IG Markets, Dan Lloyd from Team IG Sigma Sport takes you through exactly what's on the menu for the riders this afternoon and focusses on the three big climbs - the Col de la Madelaine, Col de Glandon and Col de La Croix de Fer.