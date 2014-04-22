Video: Slagter looks for improvement at Fleche Wallonne

Image 1 of 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) won stage 7 in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Tom Slagter climbs during the TT (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 3 of 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin Sharp) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After a disappointing result in Amstel Gold Race, Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) has a chance to bounce back in Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday. The Dutchman finished outside the top 20 in last Sunday’s outing but has shown form in Fleche, having made the top 15 last year.

Garmin go into Flèche Wallonne with a number of cards to play. Dan Martin finished just off the podium last year and when fully fit is a contender for any of the Ardennes races. Currently battling a knee injury he will look to improve on his Amstel showing, after he abandoned the race.

On Tuesday, Slagter, Martin and the rest of the Garmin-Sharp team rode reconnaissance over the Fleche route, with a slightly different parcours created for this year.

In this exclusive interview for Cyclingnews, Slagter talks about his Amstel showing, his hopes for Flèche and his Ardennes campaign as a whole.

