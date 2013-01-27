Video: Sky leads Thomas back onto podium at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 3 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins stage 2 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Geraint Thomas (Sky) wins the stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Geraint Thomas is more comfortable holding the ochre jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The Sky Procycling team of former race leader Geraint Thomas could have started the final stage at the Tour Down Under wallowing in self pity after a disappointing end to Stage 6 at Old Willunga Hill. Thomas was wearing the ochre leader's jersey entering the queen stage and seemed destined to become the 15th winner of the tour but he cracked on the final ascent, losing the lead and dropping to fifth overall.

The team, however, had plenty to race for in the final stage around Adelaide and went about regaining some of what was lost the day prior.

In this video Thomas talks about the result of the stage to Old Willunga and the team's approach to step back onto the podium. At the end of the day it was Thomas who would finish the Tour Down Under in third overall, win most aggressive for the stage and also take home the sprint jersey.

“We were disappointed yesterday but there was still one day of racing left and we still had the chance of getting third,” said Thomas after he also collected the blue Jayco Sprints jersey from the stage.

“The boys [were] just incredible again really, all I had to do was just, well, try and get past Eddy [Boasson Hagen].

“It was a perfect day really.”