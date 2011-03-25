Trending

Video: Skil-Shimano team meeting before E3-prijs Vlaanderen

Behind the scenes ahead of Saturday's race

Skil-Shimano is presented.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Races are won and lost by millimetres and split second reactions but to say that the action starts the minute the bunch cross the line tells but only part of the story.

On the eve of E3-prijs Vlaanderen the Skil-Shimano team gathered in room 3 of the Nazareth hotel, outside Harelbeke to talk over the team’s tactics for the race.

The Dutch outfit lack a Tom Boonen or Fabian Cancellara but counter that by racing aggressively – launching riders off the front and into breaks, while saving their endurance athletes for the latter sections of the race.

In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews, we go behind the scenes in the team meeting as they talk tactics.