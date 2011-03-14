Video: Dowsett targets 2012 Olympic time trial

Image 1 of 2 White jersey Alex Dowsett (Sky) signs on. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 2 of 2 Alex Dowsett (Sky) was delighted with his first day in the big leagues. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

After a strong start to his professional career with Team Sky, Alex Dowsett was in London at the adidas showroom on Friday for the launch of the team’s replica kit range.

The 22-year-old was fifth in the time trial at the Tour of Oman but backed that up with an impressive fourth at the Tour of Murcia time trial where he topped the leader board until the final three riders nudged him down. The stage and race were eventually won by Spaniard Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank).

“I was pleased in the end but gutted at the time. I had been leading all day and ended up going to the podium, ready to go up and then just watched as the three riders came in quicker than me,” he told Cyclingnews.

In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews, Dowsett lays down his targets for the rest of he the year, discusses leadout duties for Team Sky and looks ahead to the national championships and 2012 Olympic time trial.





