Video: Pre-race interviews at Dwars door Vlaanderen

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Nick Nuyens may have taken the spoils in Dwars Door Vlaanderen on Wednesday but at the start of the race there were plenty of contenders with high hopes of winning.

Garmin-Cervélo boasted two of the possible protagonists in Tyler Farrar and Heinrich Haussler. At the start of the in Roeselare, Cyclingnews caught up with team boss Jonathan Vaughters who discussed how the team were looking to bounce back from a disappointing Milan-San Remo.

We also caught up with Heinrich Haussler, the last Garmin-Cervélo rider to throw in the towel in San Remo and Servais Knaven, the directeur sportif at Team Sky.