Millar selected on Team GB long list for Olympic Games

Image 1 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Millar (nearest camera) in action for Great Britain at the 2011 Road World Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins is set for the Algarve in February (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Brailsford and Cavendish are planning for gold at the London 2012 Olympics (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 The podium: Matt Goss (Australia), Mark Cavendish (Great Britain), Andre Griepel (Germany) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

British Cycling announced their squads for the track, BMX and MTB events for the forthcoming London 2012 Olympics at a press conference in Manchester this afternoon, but the biggest news was David Millar’s inclusion on the long list for the road cycling team. Mark Cavendish is expected to lead the men's team.

While the other squads have already been rubber stamped in terms of personnel, the road squads have simply been split down into ‘long lists’, with the actual shape of the final team yet to be decided. There are eight men on the men’s list, including Millar, and from this list five will be selected over the coming weeks. On the women’s list there are six names, which must be reduced down to four.

Millar’s participation in the Olympics had been in doubt right up to April, when CAS overruled a lifetime ban imposed on British athletes found guilty of doping by the British Olympic Association. Millar admitted to EPO use in 2004, and up until yesterday had consistently implied that he wouldn’t put himself forward for selection.

Now it not only appears that he has changed his mind, but he has forced his way into the thoughts of the selectors. Other names to appear alongside him are pre-race favourite and current road world champion Mark Cavendish and three-time Olympic gold medallist Bradley Wiggins.

“We have selected what I believe to be an excellent team going into the Olympic Games and we have a good mix of experienced Olympians alongside young riders who are making their debuts,” said British Cycling Performance Director Dave Brailsford.

“We still have some decisions to make – for example the road team will be refined in due course. Overall though, the GB Cycling Team has had a strong season across all disciplines and we are ready to step up again at the Olympics.”

Team GB long list for men’s road race (five to be selected):

Mark Cavendish

Steve Cummings

Chris Froome

Jeremy Hunt

David Millar

Ian Stannard

Ben Swift

Bradley Wiggins

Team GB long list for women’s road race (four to be selected):

Lizzie Armitstead

Nicole Cooke

Katie Colclough

Sharon Laws

Lucy Martin

Emma Pooley

