Video: Sergeant on balancing Lotto-Belisol Tour de France ambitions

Image 1 of 3 Andre Greipel in his new German champion's kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Lotto riders photograph the photographers on their way to the presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Lotto-Belisol presented in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Lotto Belisol team manager Marc Sergeant comes into the 100th Tour de France with two aims: to win stages in the sprints with German champion Andre Greipel and to put Jurgen Van Den Broeck in a high place in the overall standings in Paris. Do these aims conflict?

"They are not competitors in the race. If we are in the front of the race with Andre, for sure Jurgen can profit from those positions, because he has to be up there as well," Sergeant said in this video interview.

He also added that the riders like Adam Hansen who are dedicated to leading Greipel out in the sprints have also shown they can support Vandenbroeck in the climbs. "It is one team with two goals," he said.

Having multiple aspirations has helped in years past, in particular for the 2011 Tour de France, as Omega Pharma-Lotto, when the team came with three leaders, Vandenbroek, Philippe Gilbert and Greipel, and after stage nine the team was down to six men after a series of crashes including that of Vandenbroek. ""It's not always a disadvantage to have more than one leader, if something happens, then you have another."