Video: Sciandri on Evans' Giro d'Italia chances
Australian within touching distance of maglia rosa
Over half way through the Giro d'Italia and BMC's Cadel Evans is riding high in second place on GC, 41 seconds in arrears to Italian favourite Vincenzo Nibali (Astana). It's a position that not many would have predicted for the Australian rider after a difficult 2012 season that was plagued by illness and a loss of a form and slightly lacklustre start to 2013.
However the 2011 Tour de France champion has hardly put a foot wrong in his year's Giro, and save for a mixed performance in the team time trial, would be within touching distance of the maglia rosa.
In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews BMC sports director Max Sciandri talks about Evans' form, how he's getting stronger each day and the tactical advantage BMC could play with both Sky and Astana fighting for supremacy in this year's race.
The weather, combined with the difficult route has seen Evans come to the fore in the individual time trial and first mountain tests and while more arduous stages lie ahead, Nibali surely knows that the BMC captain is a major threat.
