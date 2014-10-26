Video: Riders provide their highlights of the 2014 racing season

Image 1 of 4 Phil Gaimon (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Steele von Hoff in his national criterium jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Bernhard Eisel talks to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Tinkoff-Saxo's Sutherland gives a pre-race interview (Image credit: Tour of Poland)

The road race season is virtually at and end with just a few events scattered outside of Europe remaining, and what better time to ask riders from the professional peloton for their highlights of the year.





Subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, right here.