Ciolek extends contract with MTN-Qhubeka

German rider Gerald Ciolek has extended his contract with his current team, MTN-Qhubeka p/b Samsung, through 2015. The Milan San Remo winner will continue racing for the first African-registered Professional Continental team, though 2015.

"We're delighted that Gerald has extended with us," team principal, Douglas Ryder. "He's made a huge impact on our team not only with his results but also with mentoring the younger riders. They're excited to have a captain that is down to earth and takes the time to share his experience. We now look forward to increasing our race program as we build towards our first Grand Tour."

The team hopes for a wild card invitation to one of the Grand Tours in 2014.

The 26-year-old German brought the team into the international scene with his unexpected victory in Milan-San Remo. That win also drew the attention of several larger teams.

"I always said I would like to stay with this team," Ciolek said. "As a professional cyclist you always look for other options but in the end I am really happy that I can go forward with this team. When I first found out about the team last year, I discovered a great team with great character and performing on a high level and I really like this.

"I think we had a really good year and now we want to build to go to an even better level next year. We are very ambitious as a team and want to grow and become the first African team to race the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France."