Ciolek not worried about lack of opportunities at MTN-Qhubeka

Gerald Ciolek says that he's not worried about a lack of opportunities in the new-look MTN-Qhubeka team. Ciolek has been the team's main sprinter since joining them in 2013 but will have to share responsibilities with the other fast-men that have joined this winter. The German believes that he will have ample chances to ride for himself in 2015.

"I think that we will have a different programme and there should be a lot of opportunities for everybody," he told Cyclingnews. "I think you need to prove your position in the team, it doesn't matter who else is in the team. It's a new situation but I'm not worried about it."





A return to the Tour de France is also on the agenda for the German. Ciolek's last appearance at the Tour came in 2011 in his first season with QuickStep. "I would love to do it again. It is one of the biggest races in the world and it would be great to be part of the story of the first African teams to make it to the Tour de France," said Ciolek. "It is still a dream for me to get a stage victory at the Tour de France."



