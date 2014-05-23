Video Pro Bike: Edvald Boasson Hagen's Pinarello time trial bike

Image 1 of 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norwegian time trial champion, on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Eddy Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) finished 23rd place, 3:40 down on stage winner Rigoberto Urán (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia. The Norwegian national time trial champion rode the 42.2 kilometre test on Pinarello's Bolide.

The Bolide, a bike unveiled at last year's Giro d’Italia replaced Pinarello's flagship time trial machine, the Graal in 2013. And in this exclusive video for Cyclingnews Team Sky mechanic Gary Blem walks us through Boasson Hagen's set up and machine.

It's equipped with Shimano Di2 with the cables routed through both the handlebar set up and the frame in order to give the bike the sleekest and most aerodynamic set up. It's the same with the electronic battery, which is also housed in the frame set up. The frame can however be set up with mechanical gearing too.

There is further integration with an integrated cockpit and the brakes sheltered behind leading edges.

Boasson Hagen's bike is also delivered with the national colours of Norway, to reflect the rider’s standing as the nation’s time trial champion.

