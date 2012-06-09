Video: Porte on racing with Wiggins
Sky control Dauphine over Grand Colombier
Richie Porte (Team Sky) has become one of Team Sky’s and Bradley Wiggins’s most crucial helpers since moving to the team in the winter. Now part of their stellar stage racing unit and with the overall win in the Volta ao Algarve to his name, he is currently racing in the Dauphine, where Wiggins currently leads the overall.
On stage 5 of the race Sky and a number of their rivals had somewhat of a dress rehersal for the Tour de France with the route climbing the Grand Colombier. Sky were able to control events on the climb but were attacked on the descent when Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) broke free.
Sky were able to reel in their Australian rival with Porte and Edvald Boasson Hagen teaming up to do most of the work.
In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews, Porte talks about the Grand Colombier as well how Bradley Wiggins differs from Alberto Contador – the Australian’s team leader in 2011.
