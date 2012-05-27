Trending

Video: Phinney talks about completing the Giro d'Italia

American rider finishes grand tour in Milan

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Taylor Phinney (BMC) waits for the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Taylor Phinney (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Taylor Phinney (BMC) made it through to finish his maiden Giro d’Italia, finishing 16th in the final time trial in Milan. The American would have finished higher on the stage, but was led off course by a race motor bike.

Still Phinney was more than content with his performance over the last three weeks. After having won the opening time trial in Denmark, he defended the jersey until the team time trial. The next phase of the race was about supporting his team and surviving all the way to Milan.

In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews Phinney talks about his Giro experience, his weight loss throughout the last three weeks and how he feels after completing his first grand tour.