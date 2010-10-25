Anderson joins Sports Australia Hall of Fame

Image 1 of 2 The Legend is Back - Australian cycling legend Phil Anderson (left) poses with Luigi Coluzzi at the launch of the new Malvern Star 'Oppy' range in Sydney. Coluzzi – a former boxer – migrated to Australia from Italy in 1950s and opened what was one of the city's first espresso bars, which subsequently became a popula haunt for the cycling community. (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 2 of 2 Phil Anderson sports three cultural icons: the 'sausage' helmet, Oakley Factory Pilots and a Panasonic jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Phil Anderson has been inducted into the Sports Australia Hall of Fame for his contribution to sport in Australia. The 52-year-old was one of Australia’s first high profile cyclists in Europe, having become the first non-European rider to wear the Tour de France’s yellow jersey in 1981.

Australian Minister for Sport Mark Arbib praised Anderson and his eight fellow inductees on their contribution to developing sport within the country.

“I want to congratulate all of the winners for their outstanding successes on and off the sporting field over so many years,” Senator Arbib said. “Australian athletes have always punched above their weight on the international stage and we are now regarded by the rest of the world as a leading sports nation.

“We are a nation that revels in our sporting successes and celebrates its sporting heroes and the men and women honoured tonight epitomise that success,” he added. “The example set by these great Australians will inspire a generation of young aspiring sports people.”

After his debut in the Tour’s yellow jersey Anderson held it for a further nine stages the following year, before going on to win the young rider classification. He claimed two Tour stage victories during his extensive career, including Stage 2 to Nancy in 1982 and Stage 10 to Quimper in 1991.

Anderson’s other major career victories include Stage 17 of the 1989 Giro d’Italia from Sondrio to Meda, the 1983 Amstel Gold Race and 1985 Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré overall classification. That list however is backed up by a swag of stage victories at events like the Tours of Britain, Ireland, Romandie, Suisse, Méditerranéen, Luxembourg, Paris-Nice, Coors Classic, Post Danmark Rundt, Tirreno-Adriatico and Tour Du Pont.

Anderson spent between three and four years at each team he rode for throughout his 14 years as a professional. He turned professional Peugeot-Esso-Michelin in 1980, moved to Panasonic in 1984 and then to TVM-Van Schilt in 1988. Anderson rode out his career with a four year stint at the famed Motorola squad from 1991-1994.

The eight other inductees were Alex Jesaulenko (Australian Football), Grant Hackett (swimming), David Hall (wheelchair Tennis), Sarah Fitzgerald (squash), Kiristie Marshall (aerial skiing), Howard Toyne (sports science), David Parkin (coaching Australian Football) and Ken Arthurson (rugby league administration).