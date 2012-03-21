Cavendish taken down by bidon in Dwars door Vlaanderen

Image 1 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Sky) at Dwars Door Vlaanderen. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 2 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Sky) is looking to put his Milan-San Remo disappointment behind him. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 4 of 4 World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) awaits the start in Martinsicuro. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) crashed in the final 15 kilometres of Dwars door Vlaanderen after a bidon was caught up in his front wheel. Despite no serious injuries his team confirmed to Cyclingnews that they would take no risks, with a hospital exam a possibility for Thursday. Cavendish crossed the line in 58th position and in the safety of the bunch.

"With 15 to go I had a bidon in my front wheel," Cavendish told reporters at the finish. "It was a Katusha bidon launched in the middle of the peloton."

Cavendish later posted bitter comments on his Twitter account, describing the event. "200km on Belgium's worst roads. All OK. 15km from finish, peloton's riding easy & a dickhead throws a bottle in my front wheel. Crashed hard.

"Said it before: EVERYONE involved in a bike race should take a written & practical test to get licence..."

Team Sky came into the race with a below strength team, fielding 6 riders from a possible 8 slots but team director Steven de Jongh said that the race proved to be a good experience for the younger members of the team, Luke Rowe and Salvatore Puccio.

On the team’s website, de Jongh added: "The two young guys did a really good race. And while the team didn’t get in the breakaway they were riding really well as a unit which was one of the things we'd asked of them."