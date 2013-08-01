Trending

Video: Omega Pharma-Quick-Step's Tour de France highlights

On the road and behind the scenes with the Belgian outfit

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won a hard-fought stage 13

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) went on a solo romp, but was caught

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) would finish the stage 17 mountain time trial in 27th place, more than three minutes behind Chris Froome

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Former pro Brian Holm is currently a directeur sportif for Omega Pharma-QuickStep

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Omega Pharma-Quick-Step has compiled some of their funniest moments from their Tour de France campaign, where the team claimed four stage victories.

From Sylvain Chavanel singing, Michal Kwiatkowski getting dunked in the water off Corsica, to Peter Velits struggling to stay awake, the video highlights some behind the scenes moments from the biggest three weeks of annual racing for the team. There is also the odd word of wisdom from directeur sportif Brian Holm and some acting skills from he and Wilfred Peeters we perhaps did not know about.

 