Video: Omega Pharma-Quick-Step's Tour de France highlights
On the road and behind the scenes with the Belgian outfit
Omega Pharma-Quick-Step has compiled some of their funniest moments from their Tour de France campaign, where the team claimed four stage victories.
From Sylvain Chavanel singing, Michal Kwiatkowski getting dunked in the water off Corsica, to Peter Velits struggling to stay awake, the video highlights some behind the scenes moments from the biggest three weeks of annual racing for the team. There is also the odd word of wisdom from directeur sportif Brian Holm and some acting skills from he and Wilfred Peeters we perhaps did not know about.
