Video: Oleg Tinkov's Giro d'Italia ride

Oleg Tinkov and Bjarne Riis head out for a ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It’s fair to say that Oleg Tinkov isn’t like most team owners. The self-made man spent the entire Giro d’Italia with his Tinkoff-Saxo team and apart from the first few days, when he played host to a number of bank friends – he rode nearly every stage of the corsa rosa.

It wasn’t every kilometre of every stage but the Russian team boss spent enough time in the saddle and in some of the brutal conditions his riders encountered to appreciate what his team and the peloton as a whole go through.

In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews Tinkov talks about his own Giro d’Italia experiences and what his time on the road, and in the saddle, has taught him about racing.

