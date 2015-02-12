Video: Nathan Haas challenges Cannondale-Garmin teammates

Image 1 of 3 Nathan Hass (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling) Image 2 of 3 Lasse Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling) Image 3 of 3 Race leader, Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) (Image credit: PhotoSport International)

The Cannondale-Garmin team is well known for their lighthearted approach to the sport, and the team's training camp in Mallorca has been no exception. In this video, Australian Nathan Haas challenges Janier Acevedo and then Olympic Omnium champion Lasse Norman Hansen to a track-standing duel.

Who wins? Watch and find out.

