Video: Nathan Haas challenges Cannondale-Garmin teammates
Australian starts a track stand contest in Mallorca
The Cannondale-Garmin team is well known for their lighthearted approach to the sport, and the team's training camp in Mallorca has been no exception. In this video, Australian Nathan Haas challenges Janier Acevedo and then Olympic Omnium champion Lasse Norman Hansen to a track-standing duel.
Who wins? Watch and find out.
