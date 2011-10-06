Video: Muravyev pleased to be in first Tour of Beijing breakaway

Dmitriy Muravyev (RadioShack) finished third on the opening stage. (Image credit: Sirotti)

The four escapees on stage 2 of the Tour of Beijing were pioneers of sorts, as the route between the national stadium in Beijing and Mentougou was the first road stage of the new race.

“I didn't know how the roads were, so I tried to go in the breakaway,” RadioShack's Dmitry Muravyev said to Cyclingnews in a video interview after the finish.

There were three riders in front with the Kazakh: Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) and a complete unknown, Kun Jiang (Chinese National Team), who Muravyev praised.

“I was very surprised by the Chinese guy, he was very strong,” he said. “I wanted him to do something and the others agreed with me. I think it's very good for China.”

Jiang, aged 22, a former track rider who captured a stage at the Tour of China last year, crossed the line first at the opening intermediate sprint at kilometer 17.

For his part, after his attempt, Muravyev concluded that China has “perfect roads and many people” to watch the race. “For me, if it’s possible, I’ll come back next year,” he added.

In that case he would wear Astana's jersey, as he's coming back to his “national” team next year. About his leaving, he said that he wanted “to show something” at the Tour of Beijing “for the team and the sponsors” because he had “a good time with RadioShack.”