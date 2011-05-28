Video: Millar targets Giro d'Italia final time trial

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) is targeting the final 26km time trial to Milan on Sunday in the hope of ending a tough and very testing Giro d'Italia on a high.

Like everyone in the peloton, Millar is physically and mentally tired after three weeks of racing but hopes to get through today's final mountain stage to Sestriere and then preparing for one final effort.

He admitted to Cyclingnews that he is a little unsure how his body will respond on the flat, straight 26 kilometer course.

Following Marco Pinotti's crash and retirement during stage 19, Millar sees Alberto Contador as his biggest rival for stage victory, "even if he has been ripping people to pieces for the three weeks."

Other rivals could be Millar's Garmin-Cervelo teammate Cameron Meyer, Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Ignatas Konovalovas (Movistar), who won the final time trial in the 2009 Giro.