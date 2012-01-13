Video: Durbridge remains focused only on the year ahead

Image 1 of 2 Luke Durbridge approaches the finish to the men's elite time trial during his gold medal ride. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 2 The men's elite podium (l-r): Cameron Meyer (2nd), Luke Durbridge (1st) and Michael Rogers (3rd). (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Luke Durbridge (GreenEdge) would not be drawn into any suggestion that his elite men's time trial title would be the start of a long streak for the 21-year-old, but maintained that he wanted to return "each and every year" to the event out of respect for the green and gold jersey.

"I'm going to come here every year to do the nationals," said Durbridge. "I'll worry about next year, next year, and the year after that the year after that. For now I just want to take pride in wearing these colours."

Durbridge took the title with a thrilling ride over friend and teammate Cameron Meyer, who as the final rider down the ramp saw the title slip from his hands by just seven seconds. Durbridge, who also picked up the under 23 world time trial championship, explained that his growing rivalry with Meyer was not something that affected how they worked together or for that matter their long standing friendship.

"It's not like we don't talk to each other before the race or anything, it's not like that. We just do our own thing, and I think it's a really healthy rivalry. I won this year, but maybe Cam will take [the title] back next year."

Durbridge next heads to the Tour Down Under as a late replacement for Jack Bobridge before shifting his focus to the track as he builds toward team pursuit gold in London.

