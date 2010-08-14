Knaven races for last time
Milram veteran retires after 17-year career
Former Paris-Roubaix winner and likeable Dutchman Servais Knaven will ride his last race as a professional on Sunday, marking the end of his 17-year career.
Related Articles
Knaven will sign-off at the Profwielerronde Etten-Leur criterium, with Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) and his Milram teammates Niki Terpstra, Wim De Vocht and Wim Stroetinga on the 22-rider start list.
Illustrious former teammates such as Johan Bruyneel, Steven De Jongh, Michael Boogerd, Tom Steels and Jeroen Blijlevens will ride a support race to celebrate Knaven’s long career.
Among the successes of Knaven’s long career are the Dutch national championship in 1995, a stage victory at the Tour de France in 2003 and his triumph at Paris-Roubaix in 2001. He finished the toughest cobbled classic an amazing 16 times, equalling the record by Belgium’s Raymond Impanis from the 1920s.
Knaven turned professional in 1994 with TVM. He then joined Quick Step in 2003, before riding for T-Mobile in 2007 and then Milram. His last official race with Milram was in June but will race for one last time to say goodbye after 17 years in the saddle.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy