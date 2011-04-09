Video: Knaven talks up Sky's chances in Paris-Roubaix
Former winner and now director on Flecha and Thomas
After taking a podium place at its first attempt in 2010, Team Sky comes to Paris-Roubaix full of confidence ahead of tomorrow’s race and in Juan Antonio Flecha, who was third last year and Geraint Thomas the team possesses two of the contenders.
Flecha was third last year behind Fabian Cancellara and Thor Hushovd while Thomas has had a number of impressive displays through this spring and as a former winner of the race at junior level will revel in his first opportunity to co-lead a team at such an important race.
At the team presentation in Compiegne former winner and team directeur sportif Servais Knaven happily talked up the team’s chances but pointed to the usual suspects of Tom Boonen, Thor Hushovd and Fabian Cancellara as the main threats to Sky’s chances.
