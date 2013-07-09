Video: Inside the Lotto Belisol Tour de France team bus
Cyclingnews gets an exclusive look into team's modern conveniences
On the Tour de France’s first rest day Cyclingnews’ video journalist Laura Fletcher was given a behind the scenes tour of the team bus of the Lotto Belisol team.
Lotto, who have already won a stage of the race, have 12 seats within their bus with two showers, two washrooms and a large kitchen.
As you would expect, all the modern conveniences are included, with the coffee machine taking a place of pride within the bus.
