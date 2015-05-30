Video: Highlights of Giro d'Italia stage 20
Watch as Astana crack Contador in the mountains
Fabio Aru (Astana) has taken his second solo mountain top stage win in Sestriere, the final summit finish of the race, whilst Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) lost over two minutes but has held onto the overall lead.
With one easy day remaining, nothing bar total disaster will now stop Contador from taking his seventh Grand tour.
A dangerous attack by Mikel Landa (Astana) on the Colle delle Finestre, the second last climb, saw Contador dropped and lose 1-30 by the summit.
By Sestriere, the final climb, Contador took a steadier pace behind whist Landa was reeled in by a chase group containing Aru. Aru then dropped Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) 1.5 kilometres from the line to claim his second straight stage and to consolidate his second place overall, with Mikel Landa (Astana) remaining in third.
