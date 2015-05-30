Video: Highlights of Giro d'Italia stage 20

Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabio Aru (Astana) has taken his second solo mountain top stage win in Sestriere, the final summit finish of the race, whilst Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) lost over two minutes but has held onto the overall lead.

With one easy day remaining, nothing bar total disaster will now stop Contador from taking his seventh Grand tour.

A dangerous attack by Mikel Landa (Astana) on the Colle delle Finestre, the second last climb, saw Contador dropped and lose 1-30 by the summit.

By Sestriere, the final climb, Contador took a steadier pace behind whist Landa was reeled in by a chase group containing Aru. Aru then dropped Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) 1.5 kilometres from the line to claim his second straight stage and to consolidate his second place overall, with Mikel Landa (Astana) remaining in third.