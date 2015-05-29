Video: Highlights of Giro d'Italia stage 19

Image 1 of 3 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Fabio Aru (Astaa) wears the white best young rider jersey at the Giro d'Italia Image 3 of 3 A fan cheers on Alberto Contador as he climbs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) took an emotional solo victory in the summit finish of Cervinia on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia, moving up to second overall. Aru broke away from the pack of favourites, catching and dropping Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) six kilometres from the line.

Race leader Alberto Contador’s small chase group crossed the line roughly 1:17 back on Aru, with the Tinkoff-Saxo rider remaining in control of the Giro d’Italia classification with two days left to race. Aru’s teammate Mikel Landa, who stayed in the Contador group when Aru attacked, dropped to third overall.