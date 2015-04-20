Video: Highlights of Amstel Gold Race

Image 1 of 5 Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Amstel Gold Race 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) triumphs after winning Amstel Gold Race Image 3 of 5 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) launches his attack on the Cauberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) had to settle for third in Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) talks to the press at the finish of Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed Amstel Gold Race with a powerful sprint finish after the explosive ascent of the Cauberg ultimately failed to separate the pre-race favourites.

In seeing off Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) in the group finish, Kwiatkowski notched up his first win in the rainbow jersey of world champion and highlighted his credentials for Liège-Bastogne-Liège next Sunday.

The last haul up the Cauberg is the centrepiece of the race, but the action was not limited to those final kilometres. Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and former time trial world champion Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) were among the escapees ahead of a breathless finale where Philippe Gilbert (BMC) approached the Cauberg with his usual gusto.

Amstel Gold Race always provides one of the most gripping denouements of the entire season, and you can watch highlights of the race and those tense final kilometres below.

