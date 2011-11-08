Video: Herety looks ahead to 2012

John Herety (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

In an exclusive video interview with Cyclingnews, Rapha Condor-Sharp’s manager John Herety has revealed that the 2012 season will mark the beginning of a new long-term plan for the British-based team. The team wants to mix things up and create an exciting new project for their main sponsors while still generating enough revenue to build solid foundations for the future.

Herety stated that there will be a conscious shift towards young talent. The aim is to create a purely British team within five years that will complement the British Cycling Academy and offer up-and-coming British talent a clear pathway in terms of their career ladder. Herety also said that there are no plans for Rapha Condor-Sharp to move up in status and that he sees the team becoming a feeder operation for ProTour teams in the future.