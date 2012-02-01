Video: Haussler back in Europe for stronger 2012
Australian talks Tour Down Under, and a hard finish to his season at La Vuelta
Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) is back in Europe after his four-month sojourn in Australia for the Herald Sun Tour, and the Tour Down Under and says he is now ready to assume a more senior role with the team in 2012.
Thor Hushovd's signing with BMC Racing has meant that Garmin-Barracuda will be relying on Haussler that much more to perform in both the sprints and in the Classics come March and April, and the Australian is confident that despite that loss he is more than ready to step up.
In this interview with Cyclingnews Haussler talks about his goals for the year ahead, a hard finish to last season at the Vuelta, and a very hot Tour Down Under.
Part 1:
Part 2:
