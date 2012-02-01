Video: Haussler back in Europe for stronger 2012

Image 1 of 3 Heinrich Haussler off the front trying to shake things up. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 3 Heinrich Haussler gets into the tuck position on a downhill section of the course approaching the home straight. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 3 Heinrich Haussler and Cam Meyer are enjoying their time back in Australia. (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) is back in Europe after his four-month sojourn in Australia for the Herald Sun Tour, and the Tour Down Under and says he is now ready to assume a more senior role with the team in 2012.

Thor Hushovd's signing with BMC Racing has meant that Garmin-Barracuda will be relying on Haussler that much more to perform in both the sprints and in the Classics come March and April, and the Australian is confident that despite that loss he is more than ready to step up.

In this interview with Cyclingnews Haussler talks about his goals for the year ahead, a hard finish to last season at the Vuelta, and a very hot Tour Down Under.

