Video: Giro d'Italia 2013 video teaser

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The route of the 2013 Giro d’Italia will be unveiled on Sunday and organiser RCS Sport has produced this spectacular teaser video, highlighting the emotions of the corsa rosa.

The video includes some of the most memorable moments of the 2012 Giro d’Italia, from Mark Cavendish’s high-speed crash in Denmark on stage two, to the snow covered Passo dello Stelvio and Ryder Hesjedal’s victory in the final time trial in Milan.

The 2013 Giro d’Italia will be the 96th edition of the race. RCS Sport has already revealed the race will start in Naples on Saturday May 4 and end on May 26.

Last week, during a visit to the the Interbike show in Las Vegas, race director Michele Acquarone revealed that a stage of the 2013 Giro d’Italia will finish at the summit of the Col du Galibier in France.



