Video: GB women ecstatic at team pursuit gold

Great Britain set three world records on their way to gold (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Team GB completed their dominance in the women's team pursuit event on Saturday by winning Olympic gold and breaking their own world record once again. The trio of Dani King, Joanna Rowsell and Laura Trott crossed the line in a time of 3:15.669 - the best time in history and almost four seconds faster than the USA, who were their opponents in the gold medal race.

It was the sixth time in as many races that Team GB had broken the world record in the build up to the Games and during the qualifying rounds. In this video Rowsell and King reflect on winning gold in front of their home fans and their delight in becoming the first ever Olympic champions in that discipline.