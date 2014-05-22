Video: Garmin-Sharp Cervélo S3 for the Giro d'Italia
Head mechanic Geoff Brown talks through Van Baarle's bike
Since 2011, the Garmin team have been riding Cervélo bikes. The American team use a range of models, including the P5, RCA, R5,, S3, S5 VWD, and the R3. We’ve already seen Nathan Haas’ R5, which he so kindly showed us.
Related Articles
At this year’s Giro d’Italia, neo-pro Dylan van Baarle is riding the S3. Garmin-Sharp head mechanic Geoff Brown talk’s us through Van Baarle’s S3 for 2014 race.
“It’s part of a re-birth of a model we had a couple of years ago, which our team actually started with when we made the connection with Cervélo at the 2011 Tour,” Brown told Cyclingnews. “This is kind of a re-hash of that bike, a little bit improved. It was a pretty popular back then and it’s proving to be a very popular model now.
“Our guys really like it, guys who are die hard R bike users are now coming back into the fold of aero bikes because of the S3.”
Subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel here
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy