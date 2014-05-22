Video: Garmin-Sharp Cervélo S3 for the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 3 Dylan Van Baarle (Garmin-Sharp) covered in mud after a stage 11 crash in the Giro. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Dylan van Baarle (Garmin Sharp) on the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Hometown favorite Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) was set to ride this Cervélo S3 in this year's Giro d'Italia before an unfortunate crash in the opening team time trial forced him to retire (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

Since 2011, the Garmin team have been riding Cervélo bikes. The American team use a range of models, including the P5, RCA, R5,, S3, S5 VWD, and the R3. We’ve already seen Nathan Haas’ R5, which he so kindly showed us.

At this year’s Giro d’Italia, neo-pro Dylan van Baarle is riding the S3. Garmin-Sharp head mechanic Geoff Brown talk’s us through Van Baarle’s S3 for 2014 race.

“It’s part of a re-birth of a model we had a couple of years ago, which our team actually started with when we made the connection with Cervélo at the 2011 Tour,” Brown told Cyclingnews. “This is kind of a re-hash of that bike, a little bit improved. It was a pretty popular back then and it’s proving to be a very popular model now.

“Our guys really like it, guys who are die hard R bike users are now coming back into the fold of aero bikes because of the S3.”

