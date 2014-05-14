Recovery the focus now for Garmin duo Martin and Fernandez

Image 1 of 4 Dan Martin on the ground after crashing in the Giro d'Italia TTT in Belfast (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Garmin-Sharp came to grief in the Giro d'Italia TTT (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Dan Martin is one of three Irishmen at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Koldo Fernandez (Garmin - Sharp). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After Garmin-Sharp's crash during the stage one team time trial of the Giro d'Italia, which ended the race for Dan Martin and Koldo Fernandez, both rides have successfully undergone surgery on their broken collarbones.

Martin and Fernandez are currently recovering at home and the team is yet to make any decision on when either rider will make a comeback to racing. A statement from Garmin Sharp reiterated that the "health of our athletes is our top priority and right now we are focused on their recovery."

"Now that the dust has settled on my operation I've been able to look back on the Giro start in Belfast with obviously incredible memories of the team presentation, the team work, the camaraderie of my team and the incredible noise and support enjoyed in the TTT," Martin said.

"Unfortunately my Giro was cut short by an accident that we were lucky to come away with relatively light injuries, collarbone fractures for myself and Koldo. Once more, the spirit of this team through such hardships has blown me away and I'm confident the remaining seven riders will go on to do incredible things during the remaining three weeks."

Both riders had surgery on the same day and Martin is thankful for all the support he has received since the duo crashed out of the race.

"For myself and Koldo, we were successfully operated on Sunday and are on the road to recovery, with a steady supply of treats and hugs for us both from the team, my family and friends from cycle4life."

For Martin, the crash was unlike any other he has experienced as he explained. "It's the first time I've broken a bone but I'm certain to bounce back better then ever with the circle of support I've had from the team, family, friends and my incredible fan support."

"As always I strive to find the silver lining. Success will be even sweeter later in the year after such a rough period the last few weeks. Have to take the downs with the ups in this sport so time for a mental reset and I'll be back."

With Martin's focus on recovery, the Irishman is looking forward to watching "Garmin-Sharp rip up the Italian roads the next three weeks" while he recovers.

While Garmin are recovering from the catastrophic start to the Giro, things are looking brighter across the Atlantic where Rohan Dennis won the Tour of California queen stage to Mt Diablo to put himself within touching distance of the overall.