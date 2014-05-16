Video: Nathan Haas's Garmin-Sharp Cervelo R5

Image 1 of 3 Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) attacks the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Nathan Haas on the start line and ready for a big day on the bike (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

It was a trying start to the Giro d’Italia for Garmin-Sharp, who suffered a crash within the first minutes of the team time trial in Belfast and lost team leader Dan Martin and Koldo Fernandez before the opening road stage.

Nathan Haas, another faller in that dramatic incident, was among the walking wounded during a difficult opening week of the Giro that has been marred by poor weather and a spate of crashes.

On Friday, however, the Australian looked to put another complexion on Garmin’s Giro by entering the day’s early break on the long road from Frosinone north to Foligno, in Italy’s “green heart” of Umbria.

Cyclingnews caught up with Haas ahead of the Giro and he gave us an exclusive look at the Cervelo R5 road bike that he is using during the corsa rosa. “On those 250, 300k stages, that residual fatigue doesn't build up as fast with a bike like this,” he explains.

Garmin’s riders are using both the R5 and S3 models during this race, with Ryder Hesjedal also using his custom Cervelo RCA frame

Watch this exclusive video of Nathan taking us through his bike set up, and what makes the bike unique for him.

