Video: Fränk Schleck warns his Tour won't get better

Win or lose the RadioShack-Nissan bus is always one of the most popular at the Tour de France. Both the media and fans are drawn towards it in the hope of interesting quotes, sound bites, and in the case of the fans, bidons and photos.

And at the Tour there are normally two Schleck's in the race giving a journalist a fighting chance of picking up audio from either Fränk or Andy during the media scrum. But at this year's Tour, with the younger brother out injured, Fränk Schleck has become the sole representative of the family clan. His Tour has been mediocre by his recent standards and lying 12th on GC, almost ten minutes down on Bradley Wiggins, the former podium rider has provided a cameo performance for RadioShack.

Stage 11 to La Toussuire was the first time Schleck appeared in contention in the mountains but with a less than ideal preparation and a route designed to expose his time trial weaknesses he has been on the back foot.

"The biggest different is that this Tour is for time trials, it's not for climbers. Of course I do miss Andy especially in the mornings when you have some little doubts and before the race you're always doubting and a little and scared and you have days don't want to do it," he says.

